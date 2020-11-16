Gilgit-Baltistan schools to remain closed till Nov 23

GILGIT: As a part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to keep all the educational institutes closed from November 17 to 23 across the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Gilgit-Baltistan director schools said that most of the educational institutions were used as polling stations and a large number of people visited the schools during the recent elections in the province. He said that the government has taken the decision to disinfect the educational institutions.

All precautionary measures will be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus by carrying out disinfection, and using the spray, the education officer added. He said that the schools will be reopened on November 24 across the province.

Earlier on November 16, the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections had been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases had stood at 359,032.

The number of active cases had soared to 28,048. 19 more people succumbed to the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,160.

