QUETTA: Balochistan recorded 26 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 17,771 and deaths to 175.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the number of COVID-19 cases is continuously increasing in the province and fresh 26 cases were discovered after 183 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths stands at 175 so far, the spokesperson said. As many as 17,092 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Pakistan has recorded 73 deaths and 2,459 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 73 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,905.

The total count of active cases is 48,008, whereas, Overall 386,033 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

