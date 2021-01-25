COVID-19 positivity rate drops to one per cent in Balochistan

QUETTA: The positivity ratio of novel coronavirus has dropped to one per cent in Balochistan as only 14 cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Balochistan Health Department confirmed that COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced to one per cent as the total number of active cases stood at 273, whereas, 34 more patients recovered from the virus.

Six patients suffering from COVID-19 are currently admitted to different hospitals across Balochistan. During the last 24 hours, the positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 per cent.

The total count of mortalities stands at 193 in Balochistan, whereas, 18,750 confirmed cases were reported in the province so far.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today, Pakistan recorded as many as 1,629 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day with 23 more fatalities.

1,629 new cases emerged after 36,607 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has soared to 534,041 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,318.

The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 4.44 per cent. The total number of recovered patients stands at 488,903.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 241,200 infections, Punjab 154,017, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65,532, Balochistan 18,750, Islamabad 40,815, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,825, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,902.

