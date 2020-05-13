Web Analytics
‘Balochistan is future of Pakistan’, says COAS Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday that Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and people towards a peaceful and prosperous province, ARY News reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed these views during his Quetta visit today.

 

It said that COAS directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, the army chief was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formations and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command.

The COAS was apprised about the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, read the statement.

