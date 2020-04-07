Pakistan Army sends emergency medical supplies to Quetta: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said emergency supplies of medical equipment has been dispatched to Quetta on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

The DG ISPR in his tweet said the equipment has been sent to Quetta for the medical staff who are fighting Covid-19 in Balochistan, as doctors & paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war.

“…Most advanced nations / govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic. Pakistan Govt is striving hard to acquire & supply the required resources. In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast.” COAS (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 7, 2020

According to Major General Babar Iftikhar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan govt is striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources. Most advanced nations are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic, the COAS added.

“In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast.” General Bajwa said.

YDA protest in Quetta

On Tuesday, police baton-charged and arrested several protesting doctors after they refused to stop their march towards the Chief Minister House in Quetta.

The young doctors were protesting against a lack of protective gear for doctors, paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients in the Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta.

The police resorted to a baton charge after the doctors and paramedical staff began marching towards the CM House in Quetta city and refused to end their protest after negotiations between the Young Doctors Association and govt failed.

