Police baton-charge, arrest protesting doctors in Quetta

QUETTA: Police on Monday resorted to baton-charge and arrested several doctors for staging a sit-in in the red zone near the Chief Minister’s House in Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the young doctors were protesting against the lack of safety kits for doctors, paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta.

The police launched a baton charge after the doctors and paramedical staff wanted to move towards the CM House and refused to end their protest after negotiations between the Young Doctors Association and govt failed.

Addressing a press conference after the police action, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has announced a province-wide suspension of duties and demanded govt to release the protesting doctors immediately.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Sunday had announced to continue to protest against the lack of safety kits for doctors treating coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta. The YDA spokesperson had also threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House.

It may be noted that due to lack of safety equipment for doctors in the province, so far 11 doctors have tested positive for the deadly pandemic.

At least 44 doctors were suspended on Saturday for allegedly refusing to perform duties at Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan.

Addressing a press conference, Balochistan government’s focal person for coronavirus prevention Mir Umair Mohammad Hasni said that these health professionals had declined to join their duties in the border town.

He maintained that the government will take strict action to ensure health emergency in the wake COVID-19 outbreak.

