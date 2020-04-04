44 doctors suspended for refusing duties in Taftan

QUETTA: At least 44 doctors were suspended for allegedly refusing to perform duties at Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan on Monday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Balochistan government’s focal person for coronavirus prevention Mir Umair Mohammad Hasni said that these health professionals had declined to join their duties in the border town.

He maintained that the government will take strict action to ensure heath emergency in the wake COVID-19 outbreak, adding that 12 others doctors had already been suspended earlier this week for not obeying orders.

The focal person said that the government was facilitating thousands of people at Pak-Iran border despite limited resources. He said that they have decided to set up a container city at the border.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had said the provincial government had started distributing ration bags to the poor in all districts of the province.

In a tweet, he had said 150,000 families will be given ration in the first phase.

The chief minister had said the government had approved tax exemptions for construction and other sectors to provide financial relief to businessmen affected by the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economy.

