Govt to distribute ration to 150,000 poor families in first phase: CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said the provincial government has started distributing ration bags to the poor in all districts of the province.

In a tweet, he said 150,000 families will be given ration in the first phase.

The chief minister said the government has approved tax exemptions for construction and other sectors to provide financial relief to businessmen affected by the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economy.

He said the underprivileged are also being extended financial assistance through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Balochistan has so far reported 185 cases of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani a day earlier said nine doctors are among 38 people infected through local transmission in the province.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2,818.

Punjab has 1131 COVID-19 positive patients while Sindh has recorded 839 cases. 383 cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 193 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 75 in Islamabad, and12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

