Balochistan govt announces allowance for health workers

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan on Friday announced a special health allowance for paramedics working in public sector hospitals across the province, reported ARY News.

According to a notification put out by the finance department, health workers serving in BPS-5 to BPS-14 will get Rs3,000 a month as Health Professional Allowance (HPA) while those serving in BPS-2 to BPS-4 will be entitled to Rs1,500.

Read More: Balochistan govt extends coronavirus lockdown till April 21

Earlier, on April 8, Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi had announced the Balochistan government’s decision to give a tax relief of Rs 1.5 billion amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

“It has also been decided to lower the duty on purchase of surgical equipment,” he said, adding that one per cent exemption was also approved for Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) bills.

We have already released Rs 760 million in terms of ration to be distributed in the provincial districts, he said.

The minister said the government is in the process of establishing 11 more laboratories to expedite Covid-19 testing process.

Read More: Balochistan govt announces Rs 1.5bn tax relief amid coronavirus lockdown

Comments

comments