Balochistan govt extends winter vacations, Sindh schools to reopen tomorrow

QUETTA: The Department for Schools Education, Balochistan has extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the coldness, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification, the schools across cold areas of Balochistan would reopen on January 10, 2020, instead of January 1.

According to Director Schools Balochistan, the vacations have been extended in cold areas of province due to the increase in coldness.

Moreover, the Department for Schools Education on Monday extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the cold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification, the schools across KPK would reopen on January 7, 2020, instead of January 1.

Earlier in the day, Sindh education secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi rejected rumours of extending winter vacations for schools, saying that Tuesday is the last day of holidays as per schedule.

The Sindh’s Secretary School Education and Literacy Department, Ahsan Ali Mangi, clarified that no extension will be made in winter vacations for the educational institutions and schools will be reopened from January 1 (tomorrow).

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutes will reopen on January 1, 2020 (Wednesday). All schools, colleges, public or private, under the Education Department will reopen on January 1, read the notification.

