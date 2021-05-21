QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to reopen educational institutes in the province except for Quetta following a decision from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after COVID-19 cases witnessed a decline nationwide, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to a handout issued by the provincial education department, the educational institutes will remain shut in Quetta owing to an National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decision recommending closure in areas reporting more than a five per cent positivity ratio.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed the reopening of educational institutions in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than five per cent.

Moreover, the NCOC also announced that all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while conducting professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.

In order to ensure a minimize threat of COVID-19 spread in schools, the federal government announced vaccinating teachers. Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers especially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added.

