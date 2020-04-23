Balochistan govt announces relief for tenants amid coronavirus pandemic  

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Thursday announced to provide relief to tenants on government owned land in the province for two months due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in a high level meeting chaired by the chief minister Balochistan where it was also decided to maintain the current lockdown in the province.

The meeting also decided to provide Ramadan-assistance package to all mosques registered with the provincial authority.

It was also urged that the masses should adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the federal government for offering Tarawih prayers during Ramadan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 2,337 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, while 15 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 224.

As many as 58 corona patients are in critical condition while 5,637 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Currently, 7,952 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

In last 24 hours, overall 6,700 tests were conducted across the country, while the total number of the coreonavirus tests now stands at 124549.

