Balochistan Govt to resume public transportation from tomorrow

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan formally announced the resumption of public transportation after a lengthy coronavirus related suspension, ARY News reported.

A notification on the matter has been issued today which will come into effect from tomorrow, Monday.

Inter provincial and inter-district transport has been allowed to commute under strict adherence of government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The notification binds coaches being used for transportation to ensure that each passenger seated inside the vehicle has the seat adjacent to them, empty.

The notification also states that presence of hand sanitizers must be ensured inside buses and coaches and all passengers must be check for fever before boarding.

Anyone found with a fever or without a face mask will not be allowed to travel.

Taxi’s have been prohibited to seat more than 3 people at a time and those found violating the SOPs will be dealt with strictly, in accordance with the law.

The notification also entails that if SOPs are not followed, the transportation may again face a suspension for an extended period of time.

