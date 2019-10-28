Balochistan home minister issues alert ahead of Cyclone Kyarr

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to remain alert to tackle emergency situation in view of the Tropical Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial home minister has urged for preparedness to meet any contingency in coastal areas of Balochistan.

Scores of fishermen’s settlements in coastal belt of Makran reportedly came under the water, while a road in Pasni has submerged and the water entered at mud huts in Ormara, according to reports.

The cyclone kyarr has been at the distance of 670 kilometers from Karachi and moving towards northwest to Oman coast, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

The home minister stressed for utilizing all available resources to address an emergency situation.

The minister also directed the district officers and other staff to remain present at the place of their posting.

The home minister also instructed the officials to ensure availability of proper stocks of edible and other essential items.

In June 2007 powerful Cyclone Gonu while remaining well southwest of Pakistan, but still produced heavy rainfall and strong winds in Gwadar in Balochistan, where it caused damage to dozens of boats and school buildings in the area.

Another cyclone in June 2007, Cyclone Yemyin, which developed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a cyclone over the Arabian Sea, killed several people in Karachi due to heavy rainfall and intense windstorms as it was moving towards Balochistan province. It made landfall near the towns of Ormara and Pasni in Balochistan on 26 June and claimed 300 lives.

The deadly cyclone overall claimed 730 lives and affected two million people in Pakistan making it the third deadliest cyclone in the history of the country.

