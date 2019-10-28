Cyclone Kyarr on move towards Oman, to bring rainfall at Sindh coast

KARACHI: Super Cyclonic Storm Kyarr moving towards Oman coast while under its influence light rain-thunderstorm or drizzle and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Sindh on Monday evening or night, ARY News reported citing the Met Office.

High tidal waves hitting coastal belt of Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea. The seawater entered in six coastal villages in Thatta district near Garho town, according to reports.

Goth Mamoo Sholani, Muhammad Ali Sholani, Mehmood Jatt, Kando Kalmati, Ahmed Dublo and Goth Gul Hassan Kalmati have submerged after breach developed at an embankment near Garho under the pressure of the high tidal waves.

The dykes at Ghorabari, Keti Bandar and Mirpur Sakro also facing immense pressure of the tidal waves, reports said.

Cloudy weather condition with light rain and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Tharparker, Badin and Thatta today and tomorrow, met office said in its weather report.

The cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestward on Sunday and now lay centered near Latitude 17.6°N and Longitude 66.5°E about 800 km south of Karachi and 1300 km east of Salalah (Oman), Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather advisory on Sunday night at 9:00 PM.

According to Indian weather reports, the cyclone was laid centred over Eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 1450 km east of Salalah (Oman) and 1010 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman) on Sunday night.

Cyclone Kyarr having maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmh gusting 260 kmh, the met department said.

The Super Storm Kyarr is likely to move further northwestwards towards Oman coast during next few days.

Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under direct threat from this system. However, under its influence scattered dust storm or thunder storm-rain is expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Monday to Wednesday.

The met office has also advised fishermen to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea from Monday (today).

Kyarr is the ninth super cyclone to have developed in the North Indian Ocean, after Super Cyclone Gonu in 2007.

