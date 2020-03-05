Screening continues at Balochistan-Iran border amid coronavirus fears

CHAGAI: Pilgrims and travellers making their way to Pakistan from Iran are being regularly scanned at the border while trade routes remain closed on Thursday amid fears of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Pilgrims making their way back to Pakistan after visiting holy sites in Iran are being provided food and sanitation facilities at the border till the process of screening remains underway.

Yesterday, Pakistan and Iran agreed on joint efforts to cope with the threat of novel coronavirus.

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif.

Expressing his deep sorrow and grief over causalities from novel coronavirus in Iran, FM offered Tehran full support to cope with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi thanked his Iranian counterpart for highlighting the plight of oppressed Kashmiris.

