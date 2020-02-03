Balochistan, KP, GB expected to receive rain, snowfall today

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday, while rain and snowfall expected in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, met office said in a report.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan are expected to receive rain and snowfall on mountains from this evening or night.

In Balochistan, a cloudy weather with rainfall and snowfall at mountains is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Loralai, Nushki, Chaman, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur.

While, the weather will remain in cool and dry in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day time, while a cloudy weather in evening or night with expected rainfall and snowfall on hills in Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North and South Waziristan and Chitral.

The minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 12 degree Celsius on Monday, while maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 – 27 ºCelsius, the met office said.

Karachi will experience dry weather with cool night in coming 24 hours. The humidity will remain between 40-50 % in the morning and 25-35 % in evening.

The wind direction in the metropolis will remain northeasterly becoming westerly or southwesterly, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Today’s lowest minimum temperature recorded at Skardu -21°Celsius, Astore -14°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis and Bagrote -10°C, Parachinar -09° Celsius, Kalam -08° Hunza -07°C, Gilgit, Dir -04° Celsius, Kalat, Malamjabba -03°Celsius.

Comments

comments