Skardu remains coldest place in Pakistan with minus 18 temperature

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather forecast on Thursday.

The temperature recorded minus 18 in Skardu, while the lowest minimum temperature dropped to minus 24 at upper areas of Gilgit Baltistan, weather department said.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect north Balochistan on Friday.

Rain and snowfall over mountains, is expected at isolated places in northwest Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakthunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan tomorrow (Friday).

In Punjab fog is likely to prevail in districts of Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Multan, Khanewal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal during night and morning.

The minimum temperature in Karachi remained 14.0ºCelsius, while maximum temperature is expected to go up between 24–26 ºCelsius. In morning humidity recorded between 50–60% and evening 20–30 percent.

In past 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, Muzaffarabad in Kashmir received rain.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded at Skardu -18°Celsius, Kalam -14°C, Bagrote -13°C, Astore, Parachinar, Gupis -11°C, Hunza -09°C, Malamjabba -06°C, Rawalakot, Murree, Dir, Quetta -04°C and Drosh -03°Celsius.

Comments

comments