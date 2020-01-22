Karachi to witness longer spell of cold weather this year

KARACHI: The met authorities on Wednesday predicted that Karachi would witnesses a long period of cold weather this year as compared to the previous years, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), normally the cold breeze continues in the city till mid-January, however, this time there are chances of it staying for a longer period.

“The winter season will continue in the city till the end of the February,” it said adding that a system of western winds would enter the Northern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 24.

These winds would become a source of extending the cold-weather season in the city from 27 January and onwards.

According to a weather report on January 18, the cold wave continues to persist in Karachi and minimum temperature on Saturday morning recorded at 07 degree Celsius as cold wave continues to torment the country.

The northerly and northeasterly cold winds blowing with a speed of 10 kilometers per hour keeping the city shivering.

The met office had earlier forecast that the cold wave will persist in the metropolis until January 22. Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted maximum temperature to reach 24 degree Celsius today.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas and north Balochistan, according to the met office.

Fog is likely to prevail at a few places of plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

The mercury has dropped to below the freezing point in most of the districts in Balochistan including Quetta, which have a minimum temperature at minus 09 degree Celsius today, the weather department said.

Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region remained the coldest place in the country with minimum temperature -20°Celsius.

