Mercury falls to minus 13 C in parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Large swathes of the country continued to experience an intense spell of cold wave over the past 24 hours with temperatures falling as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius in parts of Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Quetta shivered at the record low temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius, Ziarat minus 12 degrees Celsius and Ziarat minus 13 degrees Celsius.

Whereas, Zhob experienced as low temperature as minus two degrees Celsius and Dalbadin minus three degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said various parts of the province will continue to reel under the biting cold with overcast skies.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, it added.

Cloudy weather condition is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, light rain or snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Baltistan, the weather department said.

However, fog is likely to prevail in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning.

