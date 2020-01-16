BALOCHISTAN: A video that went viral earlier in the week showing a young child sitting beside a wall to polish shoes as the region goes through its coldest season in history has been taken note of by the government, ARY News reported on Friday.

Spokesman for the government of Balochistan announced that the government will take the guardianship of the adolescent after the video went viral on social media across Pakistan.

Spokesman, Liaquat Shahlwani also said that the government was also embroiled on forming laws and undertaking directives to look after more of such children who are having to work at a very young age to make ends meet.

There was an uproar on social media when the video came online with concerned commentators showing empathy for the young child and urging the federal and provincial governments to take urgent notice of the situation and ensure well being of the child.

A Twitter user said that the people in power who relegated a child this young of an age to polishing shoes in extreme weather conditions will have to be held accountable.

