Death toll from snow-related incidents in AJK, Balochistan soars to 100  

QUETTA: The death toll from rain and snow-related incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 100 on Wednesday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 76 people were killed in the avalanches triggered by heavy rains and snowfall in Azad Kashmir, while 20 people were killed in Balochistan and two each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The NDMA maintained that at many as 90 people sustained injuries in these incidents. The avalanches damaged two hundred and thirteen houses.

Rescue teams have been in the field to provide relief to the affected people. As many as 2000 tents, 1250 blankets and 2250 other necessary items have been delivered to the affected areas.

Earlier in the day, a day after avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall swept through the Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he had inquired after the injured and got a briefing on relief operations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the AJK chief secretary had briefed the prime minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and relief efforts undertaken in the affected areas.

