Mercury drops to below freezing point in several Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD: Minimum temperature in most of districts of Balochistan has dropped to below freezing point after recent spell of snowfall and rains, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Cloudy weather condition is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, light rain or snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Baltistan, weather department said.

However, fog is likely to prevail in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning.

Karachi is also experiencing cold and dry weather with minimum temperature 8.5 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature to remain between 21-24 degree Celsius in the city.

In Balochistan minimum temperature remained 14°Celsius in Ziarat, -13°C in Kalat and -10°Celsius in Quetta. Moreover minus 3 C temperature recorded at Dalbandin, minus 2 C in Panjgur and minus 1 Celsius in Khuzdar and Barkhan.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country in last 24 hours. However, rainfall reported at a few places in Skardu.

Lowest temperatures in the country were recorded at Kalam -14°Celsius, Skardu, Kalat -13°C, Parachinar, Quetta -10°C, Bagrote -08°C, Hunza -07°C, Malamjabba, Chitral, Dir -05°C, Dalbandin and Chillas -03°Celsius, according to weather report.

