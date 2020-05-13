SOPs violation: Balochistan govt warns tightening lockdown measures again

QUETTA: Balochistan government has warned to tighten lockdown measures again if the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) continued in any part of the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of Balochistan government said in a statement that traders have been reminded to strictly follow the SOPs against COVID-19.

The government will issue notification again for the imposition of strict lockdown measures if the people failed to implement SOPs.

The spokesperson also warned that the authorities will immediately seal the markets besides taking action if the virus spreads due to the negligence in implementing the precautionary measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, the provincial authorities had sealed 54 shops in Quetta for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner Quetta Nida Kazmi had said that all 54 shops of Quetta were sealed and the owners will now face lawful consequences in this regard. A total of 27 shop owners had been taken under arrest after the violation, said the assistant commissioner.

