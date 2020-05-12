54 shops sealed in Quetta, Balochistan after violating SOPs

Quetta: The provincial authorities on Tuesday sealed 54 shops in Karachi for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Assistant Commissioner Quetta Nida Kazmi said that all 54 shops of Quetta were sealed and the owners will now face lawful consequences in this regard.

Read M0re: Separate SOPs designed for each district across GB: chief minister

A total of 27 shop owners have been taken under arrest after the violation, said the assistant commissioner.

Earlier on April 20, The provincial authorities sealed three factory units in Karachi for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Read More: ‘Smart lockdown to be beneficial after implementation of SOPs’

Spokesman to the provincial government Murtaza Wahab all three factories have been sealed in the Korangi area of Karachi for not following the SOPs set down by the government amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that the operations of the factories were suspended for not maintaining social distancing between workers in transport vehicles.

Comments

comments