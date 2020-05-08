Separate SOPs designed for each district across GB: chief minister

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman said on Friday that the provincial government has designed separate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for each district to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

GB CM Hafeezur Rehman, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said that 120 active cases of COVID-19 are present in GB, whereas, 5,886 tests were conducted so far.

Regarding the testing capacity, the chief minister said that the provincial government is conducting nearly 500 tests on a daily basis. 380 random tests were conducted for which they were waiting for the results, he added.

Hafeezur Rehman said that the government took all political parties into confidence regarding the steps for containing the virus.

Read: COVID-19 recovery rate 78 per cent in GB: chief minister

“We have not sent any COVID-19 patients to a private hospital. The patients were isolation in different quarantine centres established in private hospitals.”

Elaborating the strategy for COVID-19 lockdown, CM GB said that the government adopted unchanged rhetoric which gave positive results.

He complained that the Centre made a mistake for not taking each stakeholder on board regarding steps to eliminate COVID-19 and failed to get public support.

“Different SOPs were being implemented on district-level in Gilgit-Baltistan. I demand the federal government to adopt a national rhetoric against COVID-19,” said CM Hafeezur Rehman.

Comments

comments