Balochistan nanbais go on strike, seek to fix roti price at Rs30

QUETTA: Nanbais across Balochistan went on strike on Thursday seeking to fix the price of roti (flatbread) at Rs30.

The Nanbai Association said the strike will continue across the province for an indefinite period.

Read More: Rawalpindi’s nanbai association announces shutter-down strike

It said the nanbais want to sell roti weighing 320 grams at Rs30 due to skyrocketing rates of wheat flour. Besides, the association said they are forced to use gas cylinders due to non-availability of natural gas.

Earlier, on October 2, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the import of 180,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia on GTG basis waiving off all taxes/levies duties on wheat import.

Read More: Nanbais end strike in KP after successful talks

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here at the Cabinet Division in Islamabad.

The meeting considered and approved the import of 180,000 MT of wheat from Russia on GTG basis.

Comments

comments