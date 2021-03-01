Balochistan opposition demands six Senate seats  

QUETTA: Opposition parties in Balochistan on Monday demanded at least six Senate seats from the provincial government, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the demand was made during a meeting of the opposition parties held at the residence of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Akhtar Mengal in Quetta today.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, BNP Chairman Akhtar Mengal and other leaders attended the meeting to deliberate on the ruling party’s offer.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjari had telephoned him earlier today and suggested a Punjab-like formula in the province.

He said that they welcomes the offer and maintained that at least six Senate seats should be given to them.

Earlier on February 27, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had met with the PTI Parliamentary Leader in Balochistan Assembly and other allies of the provincial government ahead of Senate polls.

According to details, the political activity gained momentum ahead of the March 03 polling in the province as Akhtar Mengal had met with the PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

