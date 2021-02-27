QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Saturday met with the PTI Parliamentary Leader in Balochistan Assembly and other allies of the provincial government ahead of Senate polls, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the political activity has gained momentum ahead of the March 03 polling in the province as Akhtar Mengal met with the PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

According to sources, the two discussed cooperation in the Senate elections in the province.

Other than this, the BNP-Mengal chief also met with BNP-Awami head Mir Israrullah Zehri and discussed the upcoming polls.

Zehri later said that the BNP-Mengal has offered their two votes to him during the Senate elections. He thanked Akhtar Mengal for the offer and said that he does not want to waste these votes and would take a decision in this regard after consultation with the party.

Moreover, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leadership also met with the PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind. The BAP was represented by Saeed Hashmi and Jan Muhammad Jamali in the meeting, which mulled over Senate elections strategy and other political developments.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 41 candidates filed their nomination papers to the election commission for 12 Senate seats from Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial election commission, 19 candidates have filed their nomination papers for seven genera seats, eight candidates for two technocrat seats, nine for two women-specific seats and five for one reserved seat for minorities.

