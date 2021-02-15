41 candidates file papers for 12 Senate seats from Balochistan

QUETTA: A total of 41 candidates filed their nomination papers to the election commission for 12 Senate seats from Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial election commission, 19 candidates have filed their nomination papers for seven genera seats, eight candidates for two technocrat seats, nine for two women-specific seats and five for one reserved seat for minorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the process to submit nomination papers expired on Monday evening, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent credentials submitted by the Senate candidates for a scrutiny process.

According to sources, the documents submitted by the Senate candidates have been received at the digital facilitation centres of the ECP.

Besides this, they said that the credentials were also conveyed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) for scrutiny process. Read More: 170 nomination papers submitted to ECP for Senate elections Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that overall 170 nomination papers had been submitted from across the country for the upcoming Senate election. Sharing details of the nomination papers submitted to the ECP, it had said that overall 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women-specific seats and 10 forms were filed for minority seats.

