170 nomination papers submitted to ECP for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the upcoming Senate election, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the nomination papers submitted to the ECP, it said that overall 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women-specific seats and 10 forms were filed for minority seats.

Giving a province-wise distribution of nomination forms, the body responsible for holding elections said that most of the candidates-51- filed nomination papers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 41 from Balochistan, 39 from Sindh and 29 from Punjab province.

“10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from Islamabad,” the ECP said.

According to the Senate election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between 17 to 18 February.

Read More: ECP begins scrutiny process of Senate candidates: sources

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month. These appeals will be disposed off until February 23, the notification read.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until February 25.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

