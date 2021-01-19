Balochistan police goes digital

QUETTA: In order to bring the provincial police system in line with modern policing methods, the Balochistan Inspector General (IG) of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt on Tuesday digitalized the outdated and traditional system of the police force, ARY News reported.

As per details, the computerized Data Command and Communication Center (DCCC) has been set up in the IG’s office.

Under the new system, First Information Report (FIR) will be registered online, while mobile service center and human resource management records will be collected in the DCCC.

Effective monitoring of police officers’ performances and police stations through digital data collection will be made in order to provide the best service to people.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Mohsin Butt said from now on computerized FIRs will be registered across all police stations of the province, adding that Gawalmandi police station is totally digital-based equipped with all facilities.

He further said that hotels and bus stops will be digitally monitored under the new system.

The use of technology will not only increase the efficiency of the police but will also directly benefit the general public, he concluded.

Last year, the Balochistan government had launched its first-ever mobile police station in Quetta.

“First mobile police station equipped with internet and other necessities has been launched in Quetta in the first phase,” announced CM Jam Kamal in a tweet.

