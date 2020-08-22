Web Analytics
First-ever mobile police station launched in Balochistan

Mobile police station

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has launched its first-ever mobile police station in Quetta, said CM Balochistan Jam Kamal in a tweet.

“First mobile police station equipped with internet and other necessities has been launched in Quetta in the first phase,” announced CM Jam Kamal in a tweet on Friday.

Read More: ‘Naya Pakistan, Naya vision’: PM Imran inaugurates model police station in hometown

The mobile station was set up in Quetta on a trial basis. “The purpose of establishing police station is to ensure immediate registration of public complaints and subsequent government action on them,” said CM Balochistan.


 Read More: Pakistan’s first ISO certified police station set up in Sialkot

He further said the move would help to build the public’s trust on police.

