First-ever mobile police station launched in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has launched its first-ever mobile police station in Quetta, said CM Balochistan Jam Kamal in a tweet.

“First mobile police station equipped with internet and other necessities has been launched in Quetta in the first phase,” announced CM Jam Kamal in a tweet on Friday.

The mobile station was set up in Quetta on a trial basis. “The purpose of establishing police station is to ensure immediate registration of public complaints and subsequent government action on them,” said CM Balochistan.

Today police deptt Conducted trial and demo of the first mobile police stations in #Quetta city. pic.twitter.com/t6CIhJkpgE — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) August 21, 2020



He further said the move would help to build the public’s trust on police.

