MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated a model police station in his hometown, Mianwali.

Upon his arrival at the model police station, the personnel of Punjab police presented the prime minister guard of honour. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied him on this occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the premier said, “The model police station is a new vision. This is Naya Pakistan.”

He expressed the optimism that such police stations would set an example for the entire province, vowing to bring the Punjab police at par with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir briefed the prime minister on the working of the model police stations.

Under the initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up throughout the province where CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the performance of police. A helpline 8787 has also been established for registering complaints and a superintendent of police will be appointed in every district for dealing with complaints.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan inaugurated Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute Mianwali.

He was briefed about state of the art information and communications technology facility at NAMAL Institute.

Earlier, on Jan 3, the prime minister had performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad.

Addressing the ceremony, he had said industrialisation leading to increased exports is key to eradicate poverty from the country. This specialized economic zone is a major step towards the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.

The premier maintained CPEC is a golden chance for the country to develop, eulogizing the Chinese model of development. He said Chinese investors and entrepreneurs are keen to invest in various sectors of the country.

Comments

comments