Pakistan’s first ISO certified police station set up in Sialkot

SIALKOT: In a step towards reforms in Punjab police, the first ISO-9001 certified police station has been set up in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, in a statement, said the police station in Sialkot has become the first ISO-9001 certified police station in Pakistan.

He also released a video of an ISO certified Model Police Station in Sialkot on his social media account. The police station was equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities to provide quick relief to the people.

پنجاب پولیس میں اصلاحات اور ریفارمز کی جانب اہم قدم، سیالکوٹ میں پاکستان کا پہلا ISO-9001 سرٹیفائیڈ پولیس اسٹیشن قائم۔

پولیس اسٹیشن میں جدید انفارمیشن مینجمنٹ سسٹم کی سہولت متعارف کروا دی گئی ہے، سیالکوٹ کے باقی 8 پولیس اسٹیشنز کو بھی ماڈل تھانوں میں بدلا جائیگا۔ pic.twitter.com/OX1egSSbw8 — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 19, 2020

Giving details of the services being rendered at the [certified] police station, Usman Dar said this included registration of FIR, lost and found report, meeting with the SHO, meeting with the reconciliation committee, tenants registration, employee registration and coordination with other departments.

“Modern information management system facility has also been introduced in the police station,” he said, adding that the eight remaining police stations of Sialkot will be converted into model police stations.

Usman Dar said the modern police stations will build up trust between public and the force. He also congratulated DPO Sialkot and his team for special cooperation.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated model police station in his hometown, Mianwali.

According to the project details, ten model police stations had been set up in different cities of Gujranwala region, four each in Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Multan, and two in Sheikhupura regions.

