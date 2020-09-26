Balochistan to recommend primary schools opening from Oct 15

QUETTA: Balochistan will recommend opening of primary schools from October 15 in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) session, a spokesman of the provincial government here said on Saturday.

Balochistan government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said that the province is opening its academic institutes in phases.

In a statement Shahwani said that the government will conduct novel coronavirus tests of teachers and students in schools across the province.

Scores of educational institutions have been closed after positives tests in schools, he said.

The government will ensure maximum tests in schools to detect COVID-19 cases after opening of the educational institutes.

It is to be mentioned here with the latest detection of the COVID-19 cases, the number of total cases that have been reported at the educational institutions of Balochistan stands at 406.

The health department has conducted 4,237 tests so far to detect the deadly virus in the educational institutions.

Earlier this week, the NCOC had granted permission to enter into the second phase of reopening schools for secondary students across the country.

The academic sessions of secondary students from Class VI to Class VIII resumed in Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces from September 23.

Sindh’s education minister Saeed Ghani has announced opening of the schools from September 28.

