406 coronavirus cases detected at Balochistan’s educational institutions

QUETTA: 26 new coronavirus cases have been detected at educational institutions of Balochistan, the health department said on Friday, ARY News reported.

With the latest detection of the COVID-19 cases, the number of total cases that have been reported at the educational institutions of Balochistan stands at 406.

The health department has conducted 4,237 tests so far to detect the deadly virus in the educational institutions.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had granted permission to enter into the second phase of reopening schools for secondary students across the country.

The NCOC in its declaration stated that the academic sessions of secondary students from Class VI to Class VIII will be resumed across the country from September 23 (tomorrow).

It is pertinent to mention here that 39,296 students were randomly tested for the novel coronavirus at 763 schools across Punjab after the reopening of educational institutions on September 15.

Of them, 38,716 samples came back negative while 81 students were turned out to be positive. 45 of the affected students belonged to Gujranwala, 12 Gujrat, nine Nankana Sahib, and two Lahore, two Bakhar, and one DG Khan.

