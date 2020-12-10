Balochistan records 64 fresh Covid-19 infections, one fatality

QUETTA: Balochistan recorded 64 new cases of the coronavirus and one more fatality over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 17,604 and deaths to 171.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the new cases were reported from five districts of the province, including Quetta. As many as 54 patients recovered from the disease during this period.

Also Read: Govt notifies significant cut in price of COVID-19 drug

A total of 527 tests were conducted, which resulted in detection of 64 new infections, the spokesperson said.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 56 more people died of the coronavirus across the country over the last 24 hours.

3,138 people tested positive after 40,202 samples were tested. The figure of patients recovering from the virus has reached 374,301.

Also Read: Govt warns of tougher restrictions if Covid-19 SOPs violation continues

Comments

comments