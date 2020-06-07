Balochistan reports record 445 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

QUETTA: Record 445 coronavirus cases have been reported in Balochistan during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 6,221, ARY News reported.

According to details shared by the spokesman for Director General (DG) Health Balochistan, at least 54 people have died of the virus thus far in the province.

He said that Balochistan conducted record 1435 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. The overall tests conducted in the province stands at 30,087.

The spokesperson maintained that over 2,175 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

He said that Balochistan reported first 1000 cases in 50 days, the next 1000 cases were reported in 11 days, while the third 1000 cases had been detected in 10 days.

Read More: Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 2,000 mark, cases jump to 98,943

The province recorded last 1000 corona positive cases in just five days, he added.

The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday with 67 more Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 98,943 with 4,960 new infections reported within 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 23,100 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 683,608.

