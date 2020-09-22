QUETTA: As many as 701 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected across Balochistan over the last five days, health officials said on Tuesday.

According to a report compiled by the health department, a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases began in the province from August 25. 105 cases were reported during the previous 24 hours, it said, adding the total number of infections in the province has jumped to 14,499 while 145 people have died from the disease thus far.

Read More: 95.5% coronavirus patients recuperate in Pakistan

More than 14,000 patients have recuperated as the number of active cases in the province stands at 1,204 (8 per cent of the total confirmed cases).

It is noteworthy that the number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus across the country has surged past 306,000 while active cases stand at 7,303. As many as 293,159 patients have recovered while 6,424 people have died from the infection.

Read More: Pakistan starts phase 3 clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine

September 19, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani had expressed concern over upsurge in novel coronavirus cases in the province. He said on August 12, the number of cases in the province was 88, while now the cases of the disease have surged to 115.

“We have tried our best for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province. According to experts, the change in weather conditions increasing the number of coronavirus cases,” Shahwani said.

Comments

comments