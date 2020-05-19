Seven soldiers martyred in two incidents in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers were martyred in two separate incidents in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, six personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were martyred when their vehicle hit landmine last night in Balochistan, said the military’s media wing.

In the second incident, sepoy Imdad Ali was martyred in exchange of fire in Kech, Balochistan.

The martyrs were identified as Shaheed Naib Sobedar, Ahsanullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Aijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and driver Abdul Jabbar.

Earlier in the month of March, two terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of DI Khan to foil a “major terrorist activity”, a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on a terrorist hideout and Colonel Mujeebur Rehman was martyred during the exchange of intense fire. Rehman hailed from Bunji, Ditrict Astore.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist hideout.

