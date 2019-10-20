Video scandal: Balochistan University VC steps down

QUETTA: Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, the vice-chancellor of University of Balochistan, stepped down from the post until the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) completes its inquiry into recent cases of harassment in the university, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by Balochistan Governor’s Secretariat, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal had stepped down to let FIA completes its inquiry into recent cases of harassment in the Balochistan University.

“On request of the Vice-Chancellor, Balochistan University, that to let the FIA conduct a fair inquiry into the recent cases of harassment in the university; the Hon’ble Governor Balochistan/Chancellor UoB has accepted stepping down from his responsibilities as VC, UoB till finalisation of the inquiry report of FIA,” read a notification.

The notification further reads that Professor Dr Mohammad Anwer Panezai has been given “lookafter charge of the Vice-Chancellor” till further orders.

Earlier on October 14, a scandal regarding harassment and blackmailing the students of Balochistan University had been unearthed and the law enforcement agencies arrested the university’s security branch officer and surveillance in-charge for blackmailing students with the help of immodest video content.

Read More: FIA unearths major blackmailing scandal in Balochistan University

The videos and footage of secretly installed cameras were also recovered from the accused, which were used for blackmailing the students, most of them girls, according to sources.

The scope of investigation had been expanded to around 200 employees of the university. The accused had secretly installed cameras in various blocks of the university and footage of these equipment was being used to blackmail the students, both girls and boys.

According to sources, immodest and unethical content also recovered from the staff officer of the Vice-Chancellor.

Comments

comments