Balochistan’s coronavirus infection, death tolls register surge

QUETTA: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,968 in Balochistan after 83 more were diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Director General Health, at least 38 people have died of COVID-19 in the province thus far.

He maintained that as many as 636 patients have fully recovered from the disease in Balochistan.

Earlier today, The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 1000 mark after Punjab and Sindh reported 17 fatalities each, earlier in the day.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

Balochistan extends lockdown till June 2

Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Balochistan government has extended the ongoing smart lockdown till 2nd of June.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, shops will remain open from 3 am to 5 pm during the holy month of Ramazan. Tandoors, medical stores and shops of dairy product will be exempted from the restrictions.

