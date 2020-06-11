Balochistan’s development projects to be included in PSDP: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to develop Balochistan at par with the rest of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to include the province’s development projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with Balochistan’s Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the prime minister assured him to add their last year’s and newly proposed projects in the PSDP.

He maintained that the projects will formally be approved during the forthcoming budget session. On the occasion, CM Jam Kamal expressed gratitude to PM Imran for including Balochistan’s projects in PSDP.

Earlier on June 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed that a special portion will be allocated to Balochistan province in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had met PM Imran Khan and demanded Centre to approve mega projects for the province, sources had said, adding that he had also sought to expedite development work on Khuzdar, Quetta and Chaman roads.

They had also discussed for an agriculture package for the farmland owners, construction of dams and power projects.

PM Imran Khan and CM Jam Kamal Khan had held consultation over ongoing projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) and early completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

