Ban slapped over cigarette advertisement, sponsorship

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry on Saturday has slapped ban over cigarette advertisement, sponsorship and prize schemes, ARY News reported.

وزارت صحت کا ایک اور انقلابی اقدام وزارت صحت کا ایک اور انقلابی اقدام — سگریٹ کے اشتہارات، اسپانسرشپ، انعامی اسکیموں پر مکمل پابندی عائد — پاوروال، پوسٹرز، بینرز، اسکرین سینما گھروں اور تھیٹرز میں سگریٹ کے اشتہار غیر قانونی قرار#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, February 1, 2020

As per details, the ministry in its landmark decision has banned, the advertisement of tobacco products through posters, screens and cinemas and declared them illegal. Furthermore, endorsement of tobacco products through print and electronic media has also been banned.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that one hundred and sixty six thousand people annually die after suffering from different diseases owing to tobacco consumption.

He vowed not to allow to send tobacco placards via personal email or post. Children will not fall victim to tobacco advertisement from now on wards, he asserted.

Effective legislation against smoking is the government’s priority and every possible strategy is being adopted to implement the law, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the crackdown had been launched against the sellers of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes in different markets of the country by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR has also started an awareness drive for the traders to remain cautioned while selling counterfeit cigarettes or face punishments and heavy fines.

