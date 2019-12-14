Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 40mn seized from onion truck

PISHIN: Customs authorities on Saturday confiscated huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes near Pishin, an area in Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to customs officials, the action was carried out in Yaro area when the authorities intercepted a truck carrying onions.

The truck was thoroughly checked and it was found that cigarettes were hidden in the guise of onions transported from Afghanistan.

The recovered cigarettes amounted to Rs 40 million and were transported in the country without paying due taxes and fulfilling other formalities.

On October 08, the Excise Department launched a crackdown against the sale of non-duty paid cigarettes in Islamabad.

Sources said that smuggled cigarettes worth Rs200 thousands were recovered in separate raids by the Excise Department in various areas of the capital city.

The officials conducted raids over 50 shops in sector F-11, E-9 and other areas of the city and issued challans to over 47 shopkeepers over selling smuggled cigarettes.

