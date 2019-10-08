Excise dept cracks down on sale of smuggled cigarettes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Excise Department on Monday launched a crackdown against the sale of non-duty paid cigarettes in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Sources said that smuggled cigarettes worth Rs200 thousands were recovered in separate raids by the Excise Department in various areas of the capital city.

The officials conducted raids over 50 shops in sector F-11, E-9 and other areas of the city and issued challans to over 47 shopkeepers over selling smuggled cigarettes.

Read More: PM orders countrywide crackdown on illegal import of cigarettes

Earlier September 23,Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a countrywide crackdown on the illegal imports of cigarettes which annually cause a loss of Rs35 billion to the national kitty.

Sources had said that a letter had been issued from the Prime Minister Office to the Health Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue, instructing for a clampdown over the illicit activity in the country.

The letter had read that a large-scale illegal trade of local and international cigarettes had been taking place in the country, and this business was growing with each day.

Comments

comments