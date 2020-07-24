Ban to remain enforced over PUBG in Pakistan: PTA

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday made it clear that ban to remain enforced on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG), one of the most famous global online games, in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a declaration issued by the PTA, the administration of the PUBG game failed to give desired information including sessions of the game, number of users and details about its controls.

Therefore the ban over PUBG to continue, PTA said.

It may be noted that earlier this month, PTA has decided to temporarily ban online game PUBG in the country.

Read More: Lahore boy commits suicide after being stopped to play PUBG

A PTA spokesman had said that a decision to permanently ban the PUBG would be made after consultations. “We have received many complaints regarding the game,” he said adding that complaints termed the game as a waste of time and further claimed that it was causing a negative impact on the children.

The PTA action came in the backdrop of a complaint at the Lahore High Court (LHC) by parents of two children who committed suicide in Lahore after they were denied permission to play the game.

