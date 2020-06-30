Lahore boy commits suicide after being stopped to play PUBG

LAHORE: The addictive gameplay of PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has claimed one more life in Lahore where a teenage boy allegedly committed suicide for being stopped to play the online game, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deceased boy aged 18, who is identified as Shehryar, alleged committed suicide after being stopped for PUBG gameplay anymore. According to reports, the teenage boy belonged to Quetta and currently residing with his brother in Lahore’s Punjab Society situated at Ghazi Road.

The latest incident of suicide was followed by two deaths of young boys in Punjab’s capital Lahore last week where a 20-year-old boy took his own life in Saddar Bazaar neighbourhood in North Cantonment and a 16-year-old boy claimed his own life in Gulshan-e-Abbas Phase 2 area.

Shehryar’s brother Shoaib told investigators that they belong to Quetta and his brother was an addict of the online game.

The team of police officials and forensic experts rushed to the incident’s site. However, police investigators have not released the further details of the incident as yet.

Following the rising number of suicide cases due to the game, the Lahore police had written a letter to Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) seeking an immediate ban on popular online game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

“PUBG is an online multiplayer game that has gained immense popularity among young people. The game should be banned immediately as it is leading to aggressive behaviour and suicides among teenagers,” states the letter.

Last month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also directed the concerned authorities to ban the popular online game following its negative impacts on the children.

The directives had been issued by a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Atir Mahmood on May 18 following a petition which stated the PUBG gameplay is severely affecting education and psychological progress of the children.

