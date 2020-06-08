Teenage boy commits suicide after playing PUBG all night long

A teenage boy has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from ventilator after playing PUBG all night long.

According to the report, a 14-year-old boy, who was the student of Class 9 and son of an army offical, was found hanging inside a room after playing PUBG all night long.

The incident took place in Kota city of India’s Rajasthan state on Saturday morning.

A police official told media that the boy had continuously played PUBG for the last three days prior to the incident after downloading the game on his mother’s cellphone.

The official of the Railway Colony police station added that the boy continuously played PUBG on the mobile till nearly 3:00 am in the room which he shared with his brother.

The boy went to the adjourning room to sleep and later the family members found him hanging from ventilators in the week hours on Saturday. He was immediately taken to hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A police investigation was underway in the incident.

Earlier in May, a 16-year-old boy had reportedly died of cardiac arrest while playing the highly popular online game PUBG on his mobile phone for six hours at a stretch in Erode city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The 12-grade student had started playing the PUBG game after having lunch and kept playing it until the evening without any break. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A cardiologist who examined the deceased had said the boy was brought to the hospital in no time and that they tried their level best to revive him but to no avail. He appealed to children to stay away from the PUBG game because extreme excitement the game causes could lead to cardiac failure resulting in death.

